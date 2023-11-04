World vegetable oil deficit likely in 2024, demand remaining high – analyst Mielke

Recent News

  

in Commodity News 04/11/2023

A global vegetable oil supply deficit next year is still very likely due to the impact of the El Nino weather pattern, while demand growth is still very high, leading analyst Thomas Mielke said on Friday.

Global demand is seen growing by 5.6 million metric tons in 2023/24 season, he told an industry conference.
Source: Reuters (Reporting by Bernadette Christina Munthe,Writing by Fransiska Nangoy; Editing by Martin Petty)

