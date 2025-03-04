‘World’s first’ dual-fuel ammonia-powered vessel arrives in the UK

The UK has welcomed the world’s first dual-fuelled ammonia-powered vessel to its shores, marking an important step forward in maritime decarbonisation.

The Singapore-flagged vessel Fortescue Green Pioneer has arrived in the UK to demonstrate the viability of ammonia as a sustainable marine fuel. The vessel is the first of its kind, powered by a four-stroke engine, two of which are capable of being fuelled by ammonia and diesel.

Ammonia, a zero-carbon fuel, has the potential to substantially reduce greenhouse gas emissions when used for shipping. An ammonia-powered vessel exemplifies how shipping can become more sustainable, an ambitious but essential mission fully backed by UK Government.

To support Fortescue Green Pioneer’s time in the UK, the vessel and team have been working closely with the Maritime and Coastguard Agency (MCA) to ensure full compliance with UK regulatory requirements.

Fortescue Green Pioneer has today docked at the Port of Southampton, where Port State Control inspections will be conducted by the MCA’s Survey and Inspection team.

The vessel will then travel to West India Dock in London, operated by Canal and River Trust, to showcase its technology and capabilities to key maritime stakeholders, partners and the public.

Maritime Minister Mike Kane said: “It’s great to welcome this pioneering, first-of-a-kind vessel to UK shores – this is exactly the kind of innovation that will drive forward decarbonisation in the shipping sector.

“Through our UK SHORE programme, we are committed to supporting the technology and alternative fuels needed to make zero-emission shipping a reality and establishing the UK as a clean energy superpower.”

MCA Director of UK Customer Services Lars Lippuner said: “Decarbonisation in the maritime sector is a huge priority for the UK and shipping, and Fortescue Green Pioneer successfully demonstrates what a future of cleaner shipping could look like.

“The MCA will conduct thorough inspections and checks to ensure the vessel’s safety and operational readiness for its onward journey. It has been a pleasure working in collaboration with Fortescue to bring this innovative vessel to Europe, and we are excited that the shift to a more sustainable marine fuel and a world’s first is being showcased here in the UK.”

Fortescue Executive Chairman and Founder, Dr Andrew Forrest, said: “We have brought the Fortescue Green Pioneer to the UK to deliver a simple message: This vessel encapsulates the innovation and character that has defined Fortescue’s mission to lead the world beyond fossil fuels.

“Over the coming months, global shipping regulators at the International Maritime Organization have the chance to fast-track shipping’s move away from dirty bunker fuel and embrace real zero fuel standards. With the right character and leadership, they can chart a course towards a more sustainable future for the planet and advance a dramatic reduction in shipping costs through the widespread adoption and scaling of renewable sources. This opportunity cannot be missed.”

