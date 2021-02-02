World’s First Online Remote VTS Training Courses

AMC Search, the training and consultancy division of the Australian Maritime College is the first training provider in the world to deliver real time online Vessel Traffic Services (VTS) training remotely using cloud-based simulation technology.

The online educational approach 100% replicates physical classroom-based learning and the training continues to meet the International Association of Marine Aids to Navigation (IALA) guidelines for VTS Training.

“The AMC Search VTS Centre of Excellence is pioneering the use of cloud-based technology to deliver training courses globally” said Ms. Donovan, AMC Search Manager of Training.

“The technology enables AMC Search to deliver training remotely in real time with online tools that use the same active, discovery learning techniques as well as meeting the full range of objectives for simulation training.”

“Simulation is achieved through a unique combination of cloud-based technology including a full mission VTS simulator using Transas/Wärtsilä Naviharbour and NaviTrainer applications.”

“The courses are delivered by maritime communications specialist Jillian Carson-Jackson who is Chair of the IALA VTS Committee Working Group on Personnel and Training, a strong supporter of professionalism in the maritime industry and is the current President of The Nautical Institute.”

“Taking our highly effective training courses to a global market will help keep ships in ports safe and operating efficiently around the world” concluded Ms. Donovan.

Training courses delivered include VTS Operator (V-103/1), Supervisor (V-103/2) and On the Job Instructor (V-103/4) with Recurrent (V-103/5) pending approval.

Source: AMS Search