World’s largest container ship docks at Felixstowe

A container ship said to be the largest in the world has docked at the Port of Felixstowe for the first time.

The Suffolk port said MSC Loreto arrived just before 01:00 BST.

Haven Ports Shipping UK said she arrived under the cover of darkness after a “brisk easterly breeze” delayed her arrival.

The Port of Rotterdam, where it recently docked, said it had a capacity of 24,346 TEU, making it the world’s biggest container vessel.

It said it took over the title from the OOCL Spain, which had a capacity of 24,188 TEU (20ft equivalent units).

The Port of Felixstowe said about 8,500 TEUs would be exchanged before the 400m-long (1,312ft) ship departed on Thursday evening.

