World’s largest container ship undocked in Shanghai

The world’s largest container ship with a capacity of 24,116 TEUs (twenty-foot equivalent units) was undocked at the shipyard of its builder Hudong-Zhonghua Shipbuilding (Group) Co Ltd, a unit of the world’s largest shipbuilder China State Shipbuilding Corp, in Shanghai on Monday. It marks another breakthrough for the Chinese shipbuilder in building ultra large container vessels.

The ship, designed independently by Hudong-Zhonghua, has a length of 399.99 meters and width of 61.5 meters.

Equipped with a desulfuration unit, the container ship features state-of-the-art technologies to ensure green sustainability as well as energy efficiency, economy and safety.

The energy efficient system will help the vessel cut carbon emission by 3 to 4 percent.

The ship, which is projected to be delivered within this year, is the first of four 24,116-TEU vessels ordered by Mediterranean Shipping Company S A.

Source: China Daily