World’s largest LNG bunkering vessel arrives in Rotterdam

in Port News 21/09/2020

Friday 18 September – saw the LNG bunkering vessel Gas Agility arrive at Holland Amerikakade near Cruiseport Rotterdam. It has moored there for its christening ceremony. Gas Agility is 135.5 metres long and, according to owner Mitsui O.S.K. Lines (MOL), ‘the world’s largest LNG bunkering vessel’.

The ship was built at the shipyard of Hudong-Zhonghua Shipbuilding near Shanghai and is operated by the French company Total. It will mainly be active in Northern Europe. For the next decade at least, Gas Agility will be supplying LNG (liquefied natural gas) to sea-going vessels, including CMA CGM’s nine new Ultra Large Container Vessels (ULCVs). These are the first 23,000-TEU (twenty-foot equivalent) container vessels to be powered by LNG.

Rotterdam 18 september 2020
Aankomst Gas Agility aan de Wilhelminapier. LNG bunkerschip van 135 meter
Foto Ries van Wendel de Joode/HBR

Source: Port Of Rotterdam

