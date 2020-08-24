World’s largest LNG bunkering vessel to call on Rotterdam

Marine Traffic reports that Gas Agility will be entering the port of Rotterdam on 23 August. According to its owner Mitsui O.S.K. Lines (MOL), the 135.5-metre-long ship ranks as ‘the world’s largest LNG bunkering vessel’. At this point, the ship has not yet announced its call to the Port Authority, nor can its arrival be confirmed by its charterer Total.

The ship was built at the shipyard of Hudong-Zhonghua Shipbuilding near Shanghai and is operated by the French company Total. It will mainly be active in Northern Europe. For the next decade at least, Gas Agility will be supplying LNG to sea-going vessels, including CMA CGM’s nine new Ultra Large Container Vessels (ULCVs). These are the first 23,000-TEU container vessels to be powered by LNG (liquefied natural gas).

Source: Port of Rotterdam