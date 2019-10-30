World’s Largest Plug-In Hybrid Marine Vessel Chooses ExxonMobil’s Mobilgard ADL™ 40 Engine Oil

ExxonMobil is supplying Mobilgard ADL™ 40 engine oil for Color Hybrid, Color Line’s latest addition to its fleet of ferries. The vessel is the world’s largest plug-in battery hybrid ship and was recently named ‘ship of the year 2019’ by Nor-Shipping.

The vessel, which is already in service between Sandefjord, Norway, and Strömstad, Sweden, is capable of carrying 2,000 passengers and 500 cars. It combines four conventional Rolls-Royce Bergen B33:45L in-line diesel engines with electric propulsion.

ExxonMobil’s MobilGard™ range of specialist lubricants includes formulations that can help extend engine life, improve bearing protection, reduce oil consumption and cut maintenance costs. Mobilgard ADL 40 engine oil was specifically developed to reduce liner lacquering, piston ring groove deposits and bore polishing in medium and high-speed diesel engines, like those of Color Hybrid.

ExxonMobil is also supplying Mobil SHC Aware™ H 68 hydraulic oil for use in Color Hybrid’s stabilisers. Mobil SHC Aware H 68 and the full range of Mobil SHC Aware lubricants are certified environmentally acceptable lubricants (EALs), which means they are biodegradable and minimally toxic.

The 160-metre ROPAX vessel uses the Ulstein hybrid propulsion concept, a combination of diesel-mechanical and diesel-electric systems, which is more economical than conventional diesel-electric designs.

Color Hybrid’s battery offers approximately 5MWh and can operate for up to 60 minutes at speeds up to 12 knots. The vessel operates under battery power in the coastal areas outside of Sandefjord to reduce emissions as it comes into port. The batteries are recharged via shore connection in Sandefjord.

“This is an exciting project for ExxonMobil to supply both the engine and stabiliser oils for Color Hybrid,” said Frans Horjus, global marine lubricants manager at ExxonMobil. “We have a history of lubricant innovation and our involvement with Color Line demonstrates our commitment to supply the maritime industry with the advanced solutions it needs to address future changes and alternative fuel sources.”

“The construction of the world’s largest plug-in hybrid vessel is in line with Color Line’s ambitions for further development of sustainable and environmentally friendly solutions for Norwegian shipping,” said Trond Kleivdal, Color Line’s CEO.

ExxonMobil has developed a wide range of fuels, lubricants and services to support the future of shipping, such as extending oil and equipment life and addressing IMO 2020 requirements.

Source: ExxonMobil