World’s latest container ship EVER ACME transits Suez Canal on 1st sea voyage

The World’s latest giant container ship, EVER ACME, crossed the new navigational channel of the Suez Canal on its first-ever sea voyage from Malaysia to the Netherlands, Chairman of the Suez Canal Authority (SCA) Osama Rabie announced on February 3rd.

According to the protocol followed by the SCA in dealing with giant ships crossing the canal for the first time, the SCA’s chairman delegated two captains to board the container ship EVER ACME and welcome its crew, handing a souvenir to the captain of the ship.

Rabie added that the successful transit of the latest and largest container ship through the Suez Canal is a testament to the waterway’s ability to receive the current and future generations of the global fleet of container ships.

Source: Arab Finance Brokerage Company