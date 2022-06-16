Wormald Technology joins Shipping Australia as a new member

Wormald Technology is building on its specialisation in supplying and servicing the marine industries with maritime fire detection, gas detection and fire suppression systems, by becoming a member of the peak industry body, Shipping Australia.

The membership further credentials Wormald Technology’s extensive experience in the design, supply, installation, commissioning, and maintenance of marine, naval and military fire protection, detection, safety, and security systems.

With many Australian vessels featuring fire detection and gas suppression systems, having a voice within Shipping Australia will allow Wormald to promote and advance the life, safety, and asset protection interests of shipowners and shipping agents. These interests also extend to dealing with matters such as shipping policy, environmentally sustainable practices, and safe ship operations.

Jon Buckley, Director Defence, Marine and Products at Wormald, believes aligning with Shipping Australia is of strategic importance, allowing the organisation to advocate for, and to represent, the industry at all levels of Federal, State and Territory government, as well as with other industry standards, testing and class certification bodies, and key stakeholders.

“It is important that our industry is united in providing the most advanced, industry-leading equipment, information, and training to deliver a critical service that can impact crew, suppliers, and operations. While fire protection companies such as Wormald Technology can deliver world class products and services, the effectiveness of these essential systems often lies in the hands of those who use them. Therefore, joining Shipping Australia provides our industry with an excellent and engaging opportunity to engage with and educate at a broader strategic level,” Mr Buckley said.

Shipping Australia CEO Melwyn Noronha commented: “firefighting practices, equipment, and training aboard ships are critical aspects of seaworthiness and are integral parts of ships’ firefighting systems. Shipping Australia is delighted to partner with Wormald Technology with a view to facilitating increased safety aboard vessels.”

Captain Noronha enthusiastically welcomed aboard Shipping Australia’s newest member.

“Wormald Technology, as a specialist provider of maritime fire detection, gas detection and fire suppression systems, has a vital role to play in helping to protect and support the ocean shipping industry, which carries over 99.9% of Australia’s trade in physical goods and commodities by volume and about 84% by value.

“Unfortunately, in a heavy industrial sector like ocean shipping, it is inevitable that there will be incidents from time-to-time. Australia is fortunate to have highly qualified and experienced providers, like Wormald Technology, that can assist in such situations. And, of course, it is beneficial to all our members that Shipping Australia can consult with such an expert specialist marine services provider. A broader, more diverse, membership can only be of benefit as we provide policy input into government. This will, in turn, benefit our members, the local industry, and Australia. We look forward to working alongside our newest member, Wormald Technology”.

About Wormald Technology

Wormald Technology is a Wormald Australia Pty Ltd Division, specialising in supplying and servicing the defence and commercial marine industries. Wormald Technology has extensive experience in the design, supply, installation and commissioning of marine, naval and military fire protection, detection, safety and security systems.

Wormald Technology services a large number of vessels throughout Australia, with numerous fire protection system installations, and offers many services including:

• Full Marine Service & Maintenance – onboard & onshore to AMSA (Australian Maritime Safety Authority) requirements

• Lloyd’s Certification – Servicing & Maintaining Lloyd’s Flag/Classification Vessels

• ABS Certification – Servicing & Maintaining ABS/USA/USCG Flag/Classification Vessels

• DNV Certification – Servicing & Maintaining DNV Classification Vessels

• Specialist engineering & design services alongside specialised fire protection systems

• Commercial and MIL–SPEC gas detection systems

• Commercial and MIL–SPEC fire detection systems

• Commercial and MIL–SPEC fire suppression systems

• Commercial and MIL–SPEC security systems

Source: Shipping Australia