Worsening Italian crisis batters European markets

A worsening political crisis in Italy provoked a second day of selling on European markets, with the euro cut to an 11-month low, stocks punished and short-term borrowing costs surging for the government in Rome.

Investors fear that repeat elections – which now seem inevitable in the euro zone’s third-largest economy – may become a de facto referendum on Italian membership of the currency bloc and the country’s role in the European Union.

Short-dated Italian bond yields — a sensitive gauge of political risk — soared as much as 150 basis points to their highest since late 2013 in their biggest move in 26 years.

The euro dropped towards $1.15 for the first time in close to a year, down 0.8 percent on the day. Against the Swiss franc , it fell to 1.15 francs.

Stocks in Milan slid 2.6 percent on the main index <.FTMIB> after a 2.1 percent fall on Monday. Bank shares <.FTIT8300> slumped another 5 percent after losing 4 percent in the previous session, bruised by the sell-off in government bonds, a core part of bank portfolios.

“It is just a slide, and as the slide continues, you ask where is the end,” said Saxo Bank’s head of FX strategy, John Hardy. Global contagion is a risk, he said, with the benchmark U.S. S&P 500 stocks index also close to breaching some key support levels.

Hardy recalled a promise made in 2012 by European Central Bank President Mario Draghi to keep the euro intact.

“If this continues for another couple of sessions, I think you will have to see some official (European) response. A ‘whatever it takes’ kind of moment,” he said.

Adding to the uncertainty, Spanish Prime Minister Mariano Rajoy will face a vote of confidence in his leadership on Friday.

Spain’s bond-yield spread with Germany also went to its widest in 11 months at 144 bps . Madrid’s IBEX bourse <.IBEX> was down almost 2.5 percent.

Asia flinched, too. Japan’s Nikkei <.N225> slipped 0.6 percent and Chinese and Hong Kong shares ended 0.6 to 0.7 percent in the red. [.T][.SS] U.S. markets pointed to losses later, with the S&P500 E-Mini futures for the down 0.7 percent [.N].