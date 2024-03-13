WTI Midland establishes itself in Dated Brent basket, now traded over 100 times in Platts MOC

Ten months on since WTI Midland’s initial inclusion in the Dated Brent basket in May 2023, the grade has now firmly established itself, trading over 100 times in the Platts Market on Close assessment process.

Platts, part of S&P Global Commodity Insights, continues to closely monitor performance on all these trades for transparency purposes and post deal tracking has revealed full performance eventually reached on all trades tracked to date with February proving the most liquidity traded month on record.

Pricing

WTI Midland continued to play a role in defining the price of Dated Brent through February, most commonly demonstrating value in the basket as the most competitive grade, according to S&P Global data.

This reflects shifting European crude fundamentals early in the year and follows WTI Midland playing its smallest role in defining Dated Brent on record through January where it was on average the most competitive grade across 27% of assessment days.

Exceptionally strong demand for North Sea Forties across February and March loading cargoes underpinned in its surge in Platts-assessed differentials to 18-month highs of $2.335/b above Dated Brent late in the month, increasing the relative competitiveness of WTI Midland in the basket.

Meanwhile, WTI Midland differentials sank in the second half of February reflecting growing light sweet availability in Europe late in the trading cycle as market tightness observed through January waned.

Liquidity

Nine months on from its initial inclusion in the Dated Brent basket, WTI Midland continues to broaden participation in price discovery through the Platts Market on Close assessment process. Saudi Arabia’s Aramco and Azerbaijan’s SOCAR both sold cargoes in the MOC for the first time since WTI Midland’s inclusion in February, with all three bought by TotalEnergies.

Bolstered by the new participants, WTI Midland liquidity remained robust through February with 18 cargoes trading in the Platts MOC. February was subsequently the strongest month on record for WTI Midland liquidity, topping the 17 trades recorded in the MOC through July 2023.

Elsewhere, participation remained active across other crudes in the Dated Brent basket with two North Sea Forties cargoes and an Ekofisk cargo also trading in addition to the usual plurality of bids and offers demonstrating value across the different grades in the basket.

Performance Tracking

Platts monitored performance on 83 WTI Midland CIF Rotterdam trades published in the Platts Dated Brent MOC process from May 2023 through January 2024. This post-deal tracking enables Platts to determine the actual performance of the participants in the trades and the validity of their inputs.

As part of this, Platts has reviewed various aspects of performance, including timeliness of nominations and eventual delivery, as well as published parameters of the trades, including quality and volume.

Of the 83 trades tracked, two were booked out upon mutual agreement, while all others were physically delivered to buyers. Physical conditions regarding logistics which are beyond the control of the seller or buyer may result in lateness, quality issues or conditions seen as a deviation from the original wording in the reported trade, for example late delivery/loading. As per Platts methodology, if a transaction becomes difficult, the party causing the issue must seek resolution including alternative loadings, qualities, dates, or book outs.

Platts also reviewed the quality of all cargoes, and the table below shows the minimum and maximum values of some key quality metrics during this timeframe. Four cargoes out of all tracked deviated from the WTI Midland specification that Platts reflects in its assessments. However, all cargoes that were eventually delivered to buyers either met the specification or were accepted by buyers and deemed to be within their operational tolerance.

Source: Platts