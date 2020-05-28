WTO issues 2020 Annual Report

The WTO’s Annual Report, published today (28 May), provides a comprehensive account of the organization’s activities in 2019 and early 2020. The Report opens with a message from Director-General Roberto Azevêdo and a brief overview of the year. This is followed by in-depth accounts of the WTO’s main areas of activity over the past 12 months.

In his opening message, DG Azevêdo says:

“International trade faces unprecedented uncertainty amid the coronavirus pandemic and its immense economic fallout. … Cooperation and solidarity among governments and international organizations will be essential for the world to unite to tackle the pandemic and prepare the foundations for economic revival. Trade will have a vital role to play in making a strong, sustainable and socially inclusive recovery. We at the WTO are committed to doing our part.”

Source: WTO