X-Press Feeders Expands Europe’s First Green Methanol-Powered Feeder Network with the Launch of Green Baltic X-PRESS

Eco-Umande Joins Fleet as Third Dual-Fuel Vessel,

Enhancing Sustainable Shipping in the Baltics

Rotterdam, Netherlands, 23 August 2024 – X-Press Feeders, the world’s largest independent common carrier, today announced the launch of its second green methanol-powered route, the Green Baltic X-PRESS (GBX). It is part of Europe’s first scheduled feeder network powered by green methanol. This expansion follows the successful launch of the Green Finland X-PRESS (GFX) in July and marks another significant milestone in the company’s commitment to sustainable shipping.

The Green Baltic X-PRESS (GBX) will commence operations on 23 August, offering services between the following ports:

Rotterdam > Antwerp-Bruges > Klaipeda > Riga > Rotterdam

The introduction of the GBX route was made possible because X-Press Feeders has received a third dual-fuel ship, the Eco-Umande. This vessel joins Eco-Maestro and Eco-Levant as part of the company’s dual-fuel fleet capable of operating on green methanol, solidifying X-Press Feeders’ leadership in sustainable maritime shipping. These new, highly fuel-efficient vessels incorporate the latest technology and advancements in ship design. Each vessel has a nominal TEU of 1,260.

“Building on the momentum of our first green methanol-powered route, we are excited to launch the Green Baltic X-PRESS, expanding our feeder network powered by green methanol and providing more sustainable shipping options to our customers,” says Francis Goh, Chief Operating Officer of X-Press Feeders. “The addition of the Eco-Umande to our fleet underscores our commitment to innovation and decarbonization in the maritime industry.”

Continuing the Commitment to Sustainability

X-Press Feeders’ new feeder network is powered by green methanol, a sustainable marine fuel that reduces greenhouse gas emissions by up to 65 percent, in terms of main engine propulsion, when using green methanol instead of conventional fuels. Green methanol is a renewable energy source produced from the decomposition of organic matter, such as waste and residues. The green methanol that X-Press Feeders is using is independently certified in Europe under ISCC (International Sustainability and Carbon Certification).

The launch of the GBX route is particularly timely as the EU’s emissions trading scheme (ETS) for maritime shipping came into effect on 1 January this year, encouraging shippers to adopt more sustainable practices. Additionally, the Fuel EU Maritime regulations are set to begin in January 2025 and will require a reduction in the greenhouse gas emission intensity of energy used on board ships.

Expanding Sustainable Networks in Europe

The Port of Rotterdam will be serving as the initial base for this network due to its infrastructure and capability to handle green methanol refuelling. The company has also signed a memorandum of understanding with the ports of: Antwerp Bruges, Klaipeda in Lithuania, Riga in Latvia, Tallinn in Estonia, Helsinki and HaminaKotka in Finland to promote shipping powered by green methanol. These partnerships play a crucial role in supporting this innovative network and ensuring seamless, sustainable logistics across the region.

Looking Ahead

X-Press Feeders ordered 14 dual-fuel vessels which it continues to take delivery of, so it plans to further expand its green methanol-powered network across Europe, providing more companies with the opportunity to achieve their sustainability goals through more sustainable shipping.

“X-Press Feeders is dedicated to being at the forefront of sustainable shipping, and the launch of the Green Baltic X-PRESS represents another step in our journey toward decarbonizing the maritime industry,” adds Goh.

Source: X-Press Feeders