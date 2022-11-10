Xeneta and Marine Benchmark partner to launch Carbon Emissions Index (CEI)

Xeneta, the leading ocean and air freight rate benchmarking and market analytics platform, and Marine Benchmark, top provider of information analysis services and tools for the marine industry, today launched the Carbon Emissions Index (CEI) for the container shipping market. The CEI by Xeneta and Marine Benchmark is a first-of-its-kind data solution that tracks and compares the carbon emissions of ocean carriers across 13 main global trade lanes.

Transforming transparency

The data is based on vessel information from a carrier’s actual sailings—sourced through AIS tracking by Marine Benchmark—and includes changes in speed, cargo load, time steaming and congestion shown by time spent at anchorages. The CEI is the only factual, timely and independent (with zero input from carriers) reference tool based on actual utilization available in the market.

“Transparency is the key to unlocking enhanced value, business performance and trust in the ocean freight segment – and environmental standards are a key part of that,” commented Xeneta CEO and Co-founder Patrik Berglund. “This unique data set supports what Xeneta has already achieved in the rates arena; shining a spotlight of truth on carrier carbon emissions and assisting our customers as they push towards more sustainable freight buying and selling processes.”

Empowering change

Borje Berneblad, Senior Analyst and Head of Development at Marine Benchmark, added, “It’s incredibly rewarding to see the marine analytics we work so hard to build and ensure the quality of being used in such an innovative, impactful way. The sustainability benefits that this level of transparency will have on the industry is a shining example of the power of data. We look forward to continuing to enhance this solution and partnership.”

Ahead of the launch, the CEI was tested by members of Xeneta’s customer portfolio, including leading global and Fortune 500 companies. One early adopter said: “What I’ve seen [in the CEI] allows me to give green carriers credit for tender. I think Xeneta can have a positive impact on the world with this data—the conversations with stakeholders about the data will lift this forward.”

The CEI by Xeneta and Marine Benchmark is available within the Xeneta platform, which is relied on by companies such as Electrolux, Unilever, Nestle, Zebra Technologies, Thyssenkrupp, Volvo, General Mills, Procter & Gamble, and John Deere.

Source: Xeneta