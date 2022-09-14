Xeneta Raises $80 Million led by Apax Digital

Xeneta, the leading ocean and air freight rate benchmarking and market analytics platform, today announced an $80 million investment at a $265 million valuation led by funds advised by Apax Digital, the growth equity arm of Apax, a leading global private equity advisory firm, with participation from NY-based Lugard Road Capital. With this investment, Xeneta will accelerate investments in platform development and continue scaling its global commercial teams. This will support expansion into new markets as companies seek to develop resilient supply chains to counter global trade volatility.

A global pandemic, geo-political uncertainty, and climate-related events have led to an unpredictable market where supply and demand continue to shift, leaving supply chain, logistics, and transportation professionals scrambling for visibility. As organizations undergo efforts to navigate instabilities in the market, access to readily available and actionable freight rate data has emerged as a strategic priority. In this new context, ocean shipping and air cargo transportation costs have been elevated to company board-level discussions. Additionally, in an increasingly data-driven world, procurement, finance, and other corporate functions cannot operate effectively without data that is fit for purpose.

Xeneta stands in stark contrast to other shipping rate and index solutions by providing organizations with the world’s largest, neutral and most accurate data source of real-time, on-demand ocean container and air freight rate market intelligence, whether for long-term contracts or spot trades. The Xeneta platform delivers the one-two punch that modern companies look for in digitizing their overall freight procurement or selling operations by providing access to an unrivaled amount of rate data (with 10 million rates added a month), as well as incorporating advanced analytics and visualization. The all-in-one platform delivers further value by providing data and insights on capacity, reliability, blank sailings, detention and demurrage, dynamic load factor, emissions data, and more.

Xeneta’s novel crowdsourced approach levels the playing field for ocean and air freight buyers and sellers offering benchmarking, tendering, budgeting, planning, and reporting capabilities. Amidst global supply chain and logistics challenges, Xeneta’s intelligence ensures that companies’ cargoes get to where it needs to be, when it needs to be there, all at the right price.

“While global trade tries to get back on its feet after a couple of years of uncertainty, it’s clear that the overall logistics industry requires a re-think of how freight is bought and sold. This new funding will help us accelerate development of our platform and add even more datasets to enrich our expert industry analyses to further drive transparency in the market,” said Xeneta CEO and Co-founder Patrik Berglund. “We are proud to have a renowned global fund like Apax Digital and its expert operational team to work alongside us as we enter our next stage of growth.”

Mark Beith, Partner at Apax Digital, who joins the company’s Board of Directors, said:

“Buyers and sellers of freight have been flying blind in a complex and opaque market. Xeneta’s world-leading dataset and cutting-edge platform provide unique access to granular real-time information and insight, enabling data-driven freight sales and purchases. This delivers compelling value for their blue-chip customer base – not just in sales or procurement, but also in budgeting and reporting, and increasingly in ESG monitoring. We’re thrilled to partner with Patrik and the Xeneta team and help deliver their vision.”

Xeneta’s customer portfolio includes amongst others: Electrolux, Unilever, Nestle, Zebra Technologies, Thyssenkrupp, Volvo, General Mills, Procter & Gamble, and John Deere.

Source: Xeneta