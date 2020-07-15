Xi stresses deepening anti-COVID-19, economic cooperation with Singapore, Thailand

Chinese President Xi Jinping on Tuesday stressed deepening economic and trade cooperation with Singapore and Thailand while continuing to jointly fight the pandemic with the two countries.

Xi made the remarks as he held separate talks on the phone with Singapore’s Prime Minister Lee Hsien Loong and Thailand’s Prime Minister Prayut Chan-o-cha.

Xi told the two leaders that China wants to share its experiences in fighting COVID-19 and enhance cooperation in R&D of drugs and vaccines as guided by the principle of ‘a community of shared destiny.’

In his phone call with Lee, Xi congratulated him on the election victory, saying that he believes under Lee’s leadership, the Singaporean people will be able to overcome the epidemic very soon, and the economic and social vitality will restore.

Xi said that the two countries’ bilateral relations stand at a new starting point as this year marks the 30th anniversary of the establishment of diplomatic relations between China and Singapore.

Xi noted that the two countries took the lead in establishing a ‘fast track’ for necessary personnel exchanges. He said that China will continue to deepen reform and opening up, improve its business environment, hoping that Singapore will also provide good conditions for Chinese enterprises in future economic activities.

China and Singapore should strengthen anti-epidemic cooperation to ensure the safety and health of both citizens and make good use of the ‘fast track’ to speed up the resumption of work and production of the two countries, helping both countries’ economies to revive, Xi added.

The Singaporean prime minister said that Singapore welcomes Chinese enterprises to actively participate in Singapore’s economic constructions. The country is willing to work with China to safeguard free and open trade and promote exchanges at all levels, he said.

In the phone call with Prayut, Xi said that Sino-Thai relations have a deep foundation and great potential. Since this year, the two countries have overcome the impact of the epidemic, continued to promote practical cooperation, and bilateral trade has also been growing, he said.

China is willing to work with Thailand to consolidate regional unity and cooperation and maintain the good momentum of regional development and prosperity, the Chinese president said.

Prayut said that the Thai side hopes to deepen Sino-Thai friendship and cooperation, strengthen cooperation in fields of economy, trade, innovation, and poverty alleviation, and promote the construction of the Belt and Road Initiative to enhance the level of the two countries’ comprehensive strategic partnership as the two countries celebrate the 45th anniversary of the establishment of their diplomatic ties.

He also said that Thailand firmly supports the one-China policy.

Source: Ministry of National Defense of the People’s Republic of China