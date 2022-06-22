Xinde Marine signs Cooperation Agreement with MSI

Xinde Marine has signed a Cooperation Agreement (‘The Agreement’) with MSI (Maritime Strategies International), the world’s leading shipping consultancy provider. The Agreement will increase MSI’s profile in China, a country with significant potential in the maritime market.

Jianjun (JJ) Wang, Regional Director, Asia at MSI, commented: “MSI is delighted to enter into this Cooperation Agreement with Xinde Marine and looking forward to working together in the near future.

Over the last few decades of development, China has become a leading ship-owning (11% of global fleet), shipbuilding (37% of global building capacity), and cargo trade (68% of iron ore imports) nation worldwide.

To help the Chinese shipping industry’s further development, MSI is keen to introduce its advanced shipping market intelligence services to China. MSI’s sector reports, forecasting models, vessel valuations, and bespoke consultancy services have been widely used by financial institutions, ship owners, shipyards, brokers, investors, insurers, classification societies, and regulators to catch the opportunity and mitigate the potential risk.

Since the 80s, MSI has been well recognized as one of the pioneers in shipping market forecasting and marine business advisory services. Our partnership with Xinde Marine will help us bring our quality products and services to China. We look forward to working with Xinde Marine”.

Gary Chen, CEO of Xinde Marine commented: “We are thrilled to announce this new cooperation agreement with MSI.

Xinde Marine is a leading marine service provider in China. We will deliver and promote MSI’s market forecasting and business advisory services to the industry through a platform-wide, online and offline integration, expanding MSI’s cooperation with financial institutions, ship owners, shipyards, brokers, investors, insurers and shipping exchange platforms, and further enhancing MSI’s brand awareness and influence in the Chinese shipping market.

Objective information, scientific consultation, professional services, delivery and creation of value is the mission of Xinde Marine, and we believe the cooperation will help Xinde Marine provide more professional information, consultation and services to the maritime and shipping industry.”

Source: Xinde Marine