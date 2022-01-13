Xinde Marine signs Cooperation Agreement with RightShip

Xinde Marine has signed a Cooperation Agreement (‘The Agreement’) with RightShip, the world’s biggest third-party maritime risk assessment and due diligence organization. The Agreement will increase RightShip’s profile in China, a country with significant potential in the maritime market.

Sau Weng Tang, Head of APAC at RightShip, commented: “RightShip are delighted to enter into this Cooperation Agreement with Xinde Marine and looking forward to working together in the near future.

China ranks first in the global list of ship owners and regional assets with a total asset value of $191 billion, and the Chinese maritime market continues to boom. It boasts the most container ships globally and continues to expand, with 46% of new shipbuilding orders coming from Chinese enterprises. In addition, rental of bulk carriers has increased by over 400% in the last year, with the total value of China’s bulk cargo fleet rising from $28 billion to $53 billion during 2021.

As all organisations in the country, including ports and terminals, strive to achieve carbon neutralisation in 2060, China has potential for enormous growth opportunities for RightShip.

As RightShip establish more of a presence in the country, our partnership with Xinde Marine will help us heighten the profile of the critical services and products in the Safety, Sustainability and Crew Welfare fields we offer the maritime industry. We look forward to working with Xinde Marine.”

Gary Chen, CEO of Xinde Marine commented: “We are thrilled to announce this new cooperation agreement with RightShip.

Xinde Marine is a leading Chinese marine service provider. We will interpret RightShip’s rules and policies, promote RightShip’s services and influence, and expand RightShip’s cooperation with charterers, port authorities and shipping companies in the shipping market and maritime sector in China and other regions where operators from China have market dominance or a significant presence.

Xinde Marine focus on safe shipping, green shipping and smart shipping, and we believe the cooperation will help Xinde Marine provide more professional information, consultation and services to the maritime and shipping industry.”

