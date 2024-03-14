Xinhua Silk Road: New shipping route links ports in Russia, E. China

With a cargo ship recently departing for Jingjiang Port in east China’s Jiangsu Province after unloading nearly 20,000 tons of Russia-imported coal at Longkou Port in east China’s Shandong Province, a new shipping route linking ports in Russia, Longkou and Jingjiang is officially open.

This marks the launch of yet another multimodal logistics and transportation channel which indicates a new achievement of promoting high-quality Belt and Road development made by Longkou Port of Yantai Port Group, a subsidiary of Shandong Port Group.

With the new shipping route, part of the coal imported from Russia would be unloaded at Longkou Port and distributed to surrounding areas and economic zone in the west part of Shandong. The rest of the coal will continue to be shipped through the Longkou-Jingjiang route to the Yangtze River Basin, providing a golden channel for imported coal and reducing comprehensive cost for related enterprises.

In recent years, relying on its good location, preferential railway policies, bonded policies and other advantageous conditions, Longkou Port has strengthened the integration of internal and external services, combining multimodal transport elements including railway and sea transportation.

By continuously enriching coal transportation structure and enhancing core competitiveness and influence of the port, Longkou Port is committed to making greater contributions to the stability and smoothness of industrial and supply chain of the coal sector.

Source: Xinhua Silk Road