XMAR Launches Pilot Phase of the World’s First Digital Bunker Trading Platform

XMAR is proud to announce the launch of the shipping industry’s first digital bunker trading platform, currently in a closed pilot phase. XMAR’s AI powered platform connects users with over 1,500 trusted suppliers across 500 ports worldwide, offering a streamlined experience for purchasing bunker fuel. With just one enquiry, users can receive multiple offers and make informed purchase decisions, with full control and transparency throughout the process.

The platform is now welcoming companies to join the waitlist on xmar.com, offering an exclusive opportunity to experience its efficient, user-friendly bunker purchasing platform during the pilot phase. Early adopters will have the chance to purchase low cost bunker with 30 day finance while helping to refine the platform to meet the needs of the modern shipping industry.

Simplicity and Efficiency in Every Order

Unlike traditional bunker procurement platforms, XMAR provides more than just data and management tools. Users can submit a single enquiry,receive multiple competitive offers and confirm their bunker order, reducing the hassle of dealing with numerous suppliers individually. Every order has live chat with the supplier, so that users always get timely responses and support.

“XMAR offers full transparency and control, allowing users to manage all their orders, documents, and payment deadlines with ease,” says Christoph Stork, CEO of XMAR. “With access to 1,500 suppliers across 500 ports globally, our users can always find the best deal,

with finance and clear visibility of their order progress.”

Leveraging advanced AI capabilities, XMAR ensures accuracy throughout the trading process. The platform offers predictive data, performs verifications, and implements various controls to prevent errors. “Our AI-driven tools help customers make informed decisions and maximize the benefits from their trades,” adds Stork. “We’re continuously enhancing our AI assistance to provide even smarter solutions in the near future.

Empowering SMEs with Competitive, Transparent Solutions

XMAR is designed to support small and medium-sized enterprises (SMEs), offering competitive bunker prices and finance options on every order. SMEs, often underserved in a market dominated by large corporations, now have access to the same efficiency, clarity, and cost benefits through XMAR’s platform.

“Our goal is to level the playing field for SMEs,” continues Christoph Stork. “With XMAR, users benefit from better value bunker fuel, fewer points of contact, and a seamless process where everything is handled in one place—from offers to payments. This saves time and money while giving smaller companies a competitive edge.”

Finance and Record Management Built-In

XMAR not only simplifies bunker fuel sourcing but also offers financial support to SMEs with flexible credit terms on every order. This allows companies to manage cash flow more effectively while ensuring they always get the best fuel deals. In addition, users benefit from

having a complete record of all their orders, documents, and payment due dates in one place—making bunker fuel management more efficient than ever.

Join the Waitlist Today

Although currently in a closed pilot phase, XMAR is inviting companies to transform their bunker fuel sourcing process by joining the waitlist on xmar.com. Early adopters will have the opportunity to shape the future of bunker trading while enjoying exclusive benefits during the pilot phase.

Source: XMAR