Yang Ming becomes signatory to the Ship Recycling Transparency Initiative

Yang Ming Marine Transport Corporation is the latest shipowner to become a signatory to the Ship Recycling Transparency Initiative (SRTI) and publicise its recycling policies, practices and processes.

Yang Ming operates across Asia, Europe, America and Australia with a fleet of 95 vessels with a 7.837-million-D.W.T / operating capacity of 690,000 TEUS, of which container ships are the main service force.

In a corporate statement Yang Ming said, “To strengthen our ESG commitment, Yang Ming vows to ensure greater transparency in ship recycling practices by joining the Ship Recycling Transparency Initiative (SRTI). Through disclosing ship recycling policies, we will fulfil our promise of safeguarding human and environmental rights from shipyard to scrapyard. This approach will pave the way to a safer and greener ship recycling industry, and consequently, creating sustainable value for Yang Ming’s stakeholders. “

“It is vital that all stakeholders work together to create a sustainable shipping industry, and this includes transparency at all stages of the ship lifecycle. The more transparency we have in ship recycling, the more we are able to raise the bar and improve the standards.” said Andrew Stephens, Executive Director of the SRTI. “We are glad to welcome Yang Ming to the SRTI community and look forward to working with Yang Ming and other signatories to ensure ship recycling transparency everywhere.”

Yang Ming joins 30 signatories in the SRTI and adds to 13 other shipowners who demonstrate their commitment to transparent and responsible ship recycling by holding themselves to account and making their ship recycling policies public. The company’s disclosure can be viewed via the SRTI platform.

Source: Ship Recycling Transparency Initiative