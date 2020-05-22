Yang Ming Holds Naming Ceremony for 2,800 TEU New Ships

Yang Ming Marine Transport Corp.(Yang Ming) held the naming ceremony for two of its 2,800 TEU class full container vessels ‘YM Celebrity’ & ‘YM Continent’ at CSBC’s Kaohsiung shipyard on May 20th. The ceremony was officiated jointly by Yang Ming Chairman Bronson Hsieh and CSBC Corporation Chairman Cheng Wen-Lon. Mrs. Yang Yu-Chen, wife of Yang Ming Executive Vice President Michael Shih, and Mrs. Hung Ya-Lun, wife of Yang Ming Executive Vice President Patrick Tu, had the honor to officially name the two ships respectively during the ceremony.

The series of ten 2,800 TEU full container vessels constructed at CSBC shipyard is expected to be delivered and added to Yang Ming’s fleet from this May throughout the second quarter of 2021. This type of vessels has a nominal capacity of 2,940 TEU and is equipped with 353 plugs for reefer containers. With a length of 209.75 meters, a width of 32.8 meters, a draft of 11.2 meters, the ships are designed to cruise at a speed up to 21 knots. The new vessels adopt the energy-saving Sea Sword Bow technology and the exclusive Full Spade Rubber design to offer greater operational efficiency and eco-friendly advantages. The newbuildings are equipped with Total Watch System (multifunction workstation for Radar/Chart radar/ECDIS/Conning/Route planning) to enable safer and more efficient navigation. In addition, they also have global satellite broadband and network layout capabilities which will enable Yang Ming’s global fleet to attain more competitive advantages in environmental protection and fleet management.

In response to the steady growth seen in Asian markets, the new 2,800 TEU vessels are designed with the flexibility to cater for the requirement to call at major ports in the Asian region and will operate in Yang Ming’s Intra-Asia services. These new ships with low fuel consumption features will further reduce the company’s operating costs while replacing older or chartered-in vessels. With the delivery of these vessels, the competitiveness of Yang Ming’s fleet will be greatly optimized.

YM Celebrity and YM Continent will be deployed to Yang Ming’s JTS service and provide efficient delivery service. The port rotation of JTS is Nagoya – Tokyo – Chiba – Yokohama – Keelung – Kaohsiung – Hong Kong – Shekou – Xiamen.

Source: Yang Ming