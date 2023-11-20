Yang Ming Marine Transport Corp. Bolsters Cold Chain Capabilities with Lynx Fleet-enabled Carrier Transicold Refrigeration Units

Carrier Transicold has provided 2,000 PrimeLINE® refrigeration units featuring its Lynx™ Fleet digital solution to Yang Ming Marine Transport Corp. Carrier Transicold is a part of Carrier Global Corporation (NYSE: CARR), global leader in intelligent climate and energy solutions.

With this new addition to its refrigerated cargo fleet, Yang Ming Marine Transport Corp. is able to transport and monitor a wider range of perishables, to new and farther locations while maintaining quality. The Lynx Fleet solution includes proprietary technology that monitors reefer unit performance and provides early warning actionable diagnostics and predictive analytics down to the level of the machine’s components.

“We are pleased that Yang Ming Marine Transport Corp. has decided to expand its refrigerated cargo fleet with us, as it is a testament to the quality of our service and technology in the cold chain industry,” said Leow Eng Meng, Sales Director, Asia, Global Container Refrigeration, Carrier Transicold. “Through Lynx Fleet, Yang Ming Marine Transport Corp. will also have the power of data and connectivity to facilitate data-driven decision making.”

The PrimeLINE unit, has been a staple choice for customers and features:

Fast temperature pull-down.

Tight temperature control within +/- 0.25 degree Celsius.

Efficient performance, owing to its use of an energy-conserving digital scroll compressor.

Excellent cost of ownership thanks to its efficiency and rugged design.

High airflow attributed to its aerospace-inspired fan design.

PrimeLINE refrigeration units support Carrier’s Environmental, Social & Governance (ESG) goal of helping its customers avoid more than 1 gigaton of greenhouse gas emissions by 2030.

Source: Carrier Transicold