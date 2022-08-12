Yang Ming Publishes Financial Report for 1st Half of 2022

Yang Ming Marine Transport Corporation (Yang Ming) held the 376th Board Meeting earlier today to approve and pass its financial report for the first half of 2022. The consolidated revenues in Q2 stood at NT$ 109.45 billion (US$ 3,809.52 million), up by 49.4 % from the same period of last year.

The Company’s after-tax net profit and that per EPS came to NT$ 55.53 billion (US$ 1,932.93 million) and NT$ 15.9, respectively. The consolidated revenues for the first half year of 2022 stood at NT$ 216.15 billion (US$ 7,523.56 million), up by 59.5% from the same period of last year. Business volume registered at 2.27 million TEUs, up by 2% from the same period of last year. The Company’s after-tax net profit and that per EPS were NT$ 116.11 billion (US$ 4,041.44 million) and NT$ 33.25, respectively.

Source: YANG MING