Yang Ming to Launch Indonesia – Singapore/Malaysia – Thailand Service

Encouraged by the steady economic growth and foreign trade in between Indonesia, Singapore, Malaysia and Thailand, Yang Ming continues to enhance its Southeast Asia deployment with the new ITS service (Indonesia – Singapore/Malaysia – Thailand Service). The ITS service is set to be launched on November 12th, 2019.

A total of three container ships with loadable capacity of 1,180 TEU each will be deployed for ITS service, of which one is contributed by Yang Ming. The full port rotation will be Singapore, Port Kelang, Semarang, Surabaya, Port Kelang, and Singapore, Laem Chabang, Bangkok, Laem Chabang and Singapore. With the new service, Yang Ming can penetrate the markets in Indonesia and Thailand further. The ITS service will be able to connect Yang Ming’s global service network via transit hubs Singapore and Port Kelang.

Yang Ming currently offers nine regional services in Southeast Asia, in addition to SE5 and TIX, the ITS service will increase options for customers to directly access Thailand and Indonesia. With the new service, Yang Ming will be able to provide more efficient and comprehensive service in this area.

Source: Yang Ming