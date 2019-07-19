Yang Ming to Launch New India-Europe Direct Service “IEX”

Yang Ming Marine Transport Corp. (Yang Ming) will launch a new service, East India and North Europe Express (code: IEX). The first voyage will begin from Vizag on Oct 26th 2019.

The new service is jointly operated by Yang Ming, COSCO SHIPPING Lines, Hapag-Lloyd, Ocean Network Express(ONE), and OOCL with a fleet of nine 6,500 TEU vessels. The port rotation for the weekly service is Vizag – Krishnapatnam – Chennai – Tuticorin – Colombo – Cochin – Damietta – Piraeus – Rotterdam – London Gateway – Hamburg – Antwerp – Le Havre – Damietta – Jeddah – Colombo – Vizag.

IEX is the first direct service from East and South India to North Europe. It will shorten transit time and provide more frequencies between Damietta, Piraeus and North Europe.

Given the market demand between Europe and South Asia and in order to meet customer requirements worldwide, Yang Ming pledges to continue enhancing its global service network and providing customers with more reliable and comprehensive delivery services.

Further information about the service network is available at Yang Ming website (www.yangming.com). Please contact Yang Ming local offices for more details.

Source: Yang Ming Marine Transport Corp