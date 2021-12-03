Yang Ming’s Latest Addition of Its 9th 11,000 TEU Ship to the Trans-Pacific Service

Yang Ming Marine Transport Corp. (Yang Ming) announced the official completion and delivery of “YM Together,” a brand-new 11,000 TEU container vessel chartered from Shoei Kisen Kaisha, Ltd. and built by Imabari Shipbuilding Co., Ltd. The ship will soon begin Yang Ming’s PN3 trans-pacific operation, providing highly efficient cargo delivery service between Asia and North America.

To facilitate medium to long-term operation, Yang Ming has partnered with professional shipowners for the construction of 14 11,000 TEU container vessels. This newest ship, called “YM Together,” is the 9th vessel that was named by shipowners at a ceremony held at Imabari Hiroshima Shipyard on November 18. This ship has the capacity of 11,860 TEU and is equipped with 1,000 plugs for reefer containers. “YM Together” measures 333.9 meters in length and 48.4 meters in width. With a draft of 16 meters, the ship can travel at a speed of up to 23 knots. In addition, the ship is equipped with a range of environmental features including scrubbers, Water Ballast Treatment Plant (BWTS), and Alternative Marine Power system (AMP). The twin-island design is adopted to increase loading capacity and navigational visibility. The hull form is optimized to increase energy saving and reduce overall emissions. Also, the hulk’s shorter length and beam can increase efficiency in berthing or departure, allowing the ship to pass through the Panama Canal and call at major ports worldwide with greater agility and thereby facilitating greater flexibility in vessel deployment.

“YM Together” is the 9th in a series of container vessels that saw the first delivery in 2020. Construction and delivery of the remaining 5 ships will be completed consecutively by 2022. With the newest now joining the fleet, Yang Ming is able to rejuvenate its entire global fleet while also cutting down on energy consumption and unit cost. Over the past year, demands for maritime transport in the Americas and globally have seen a continuous uptick. With this newest member soon to be delivered and deployed in the Yang Ming global maritime fleet, the company will be able to achieve maximal capacity utilization, meet the needs of customers, enhance overall shipping operation, and optimize transport service to the highest quality.

“YM Together” will begin its PN3 service between Asia and North America on December 5. The order port rotation on this route is as follows: Hong Kong – Yantian – Shanghai – Pusan – Vancouver – Seattle – Pusan – Kaohsiung – Hong Kong.

Source: Yang Ming