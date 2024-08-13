Yang Ming’s Updated Statement on a Fire Incident on YM Mobility

Following the fire incident near the bow of Yang Ming’s vessel, YM Mobility, on August 9, 2024, immediate firefighting measures were taken. As of the time of today’s updated notice, there are no visible flames on board, and cooling efforts with water sprays are ongoing. All crew members and on-site personnel are safe and sound.

The exact cause of the incident remains to be clarified under professional assessment. Meanwhile, to ensure the safety of the vessel and expedite further response, six tugboats have been dispatched for safeguarding. Representatives from P&I Clubs, Classification Societies, and surveyors have been arriving on-site to coordinate with the authorities. Yang Ming’s technical personnel are providing 24/7 on-site support to assess the impact of the fire and the seaworthiness of YM Mobility.

Yang Ming is actively coordinating with the authorities and experts for an immediate response. Once the incident is fully resolved, Yang Ming will assess the possibility and feasibility of vessel repairs, cargo transshipment, and schedule adjustments, with the safety of personnel and the vessel as the top priority.

Further updates will be provided as new information becomes available.

Source: Yang Ming