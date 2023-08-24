Yangpu port in S China’s Hainan eyes building an international shipping hub

Yangpu Port in south China’s Hainan Province, sitting at the critical junction of the golden waterway of the Pacific Ocean and the Indian Ocean, is turning itself into an international shipping hub.

In recent years, against the backdrop of the joint construction of the Belt and Road, and construction of the New International Land-Sea Trade Corridor and the Hainan Free Trade Port, Yangpu Port has opened 43 domestic and foreign trade routes, including 21 foreign trade routes, basically achieving full coverage of major ports along China’s coast and in Southeast Asia.

While continuously expanding its “circle of friends,” Yangpu Port has actively promoted the implementation of green concepts. In May 2023, the Yangpu International Container Terminal was rated as the first “four-star” green port in the Hainan Free Trade Port.

In the future, Yangpu Port will strengthen its cooperation with Southeast Asia and regions along the New International Land-Sea Trade Corridor, and turn itself into an international two-way group procurement center for ASEAN and southwest China.

Source: People’s Daily Online