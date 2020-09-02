Yangpu port to issue certificates for ships with carrying capacity of over 100,000 tonnes

Hainan’s dynamically developing Yangpu port has begun issuing international certificates for tankers and container ships with a carrying capacity of over 100,000 tonnes, reported the Hainan Daily.

“Thus, Yangpu has officially entered the list of international ports that register the largest international cargo ships,” the publication quotes the Chinese logistics corporation Cosco.

As the company’s press service clarified, Yangpu, due to the increasing support from Hainan’s departments in charge of shipping matters, is becoming more and more attractive for foreign business. Local authorities believe that the policy of benefits and preferences in the registration and maintenance of large sea vehicles will contribute to an intensive increase in the cross-border flow of goods, the gradual transformation of this port into a key transport hub in East and Southeast Asia.

The first super-large vessel registered at Yangpu was the Cosco-owned Yandonghai tanker with a carrying capacity of 158,000 tonnes. “This is the largest oil tanker in the history of Hainan,” the corporation’s press service noted.

Yangpu plays a key role in the development of China’s transportation network. In 2019, the GDP of this economic region with more than 89,000 premanent residents, exceeded 26 billion yuan ($ 3.7 billion). In accordance with the “Comprehensive plan for the formation of a new integrated sea and land corridor” of the Chinese State Committee for Development and Reforms, by 2035 this port will become a key point for the distribution of trade flows from various regions of the country to Southeast Asia and Oceania, Europe and North America. By 2025, Yangpu is expected to become a major regional transport hub, through which up to 5 million containers will pass annually.

Source: TASS