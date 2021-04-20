Yangzijiang bags shipbuilding contracts for 15 more vessels with total value of US$1 bil

Yangzijiang Shipbuilding (Holdings) has secured shipbuilding contracts for a further 15 vessels for a total contract value of US$0.97 billion ($1.29 billion).

The new order wins come after the Mainboard-listed group secured agreements worth US$1.3 billion for the building and delivery of 29 vessels on Feb 8, followed by another 31 vessels with a total contract value of US$1.74 billion ($2.32 billion) on March 5.

The 15 vessels in the recently-signed contracts including six units of 15,000 twenty-foot equivalent unit (TEU) containerships, two units of 2,400TEU containerships, two units of 50,000 deadweight tonnage (DWT) medium range tankers, three units of 82,300DWT bulk carriers and two units of 31,800DWT Great Lake bulk carriers.

The contracts are mainly scheduled for deliveries in 2022 – 2023. As such, the contracts will not have any significant impact on the earnings of the group FY2021 ending December.

The group has secured a total of 75 effective shipbuilding contracts with an aggregate value of US$4.01 billion year-to-date.

Source: The Edge