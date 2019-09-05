Yangzijiang inks order contracts to build five vessels

The five order contracts, along with two more last month, are worth $546.36m.

Yangzijiang Shipbuilding entered order agreements to build three 82,000DWT and two 325,000DWT bulk carriers, according to a media release.

One of the 82,000DWT vessels was ordered by Kambara Kisen from Japan, which has its own shipbuilding company under Tsuneishi Holdings Corporation. The customer for the two larger bulk carriers is also from Asia.

The smaller bulk carriers will be built at the Group’s Taicang yard, where Jiangsu Yangzi-Mitsui Shipbuilding Co., Ltd is based.

On 23 August, Yangzijiang announced the order win for two more 325,000DWT bulk carriers. These add to a total of seven order contracts worth $546.36m (US$395m) in Q3 2019.

Source: Singapore Business Review