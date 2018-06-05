Yangzijiang secures 9 contracts in May totalling S$773 mil

Yangzijiang Shipbuilding announced that has secured nine new shipbuilding orders in May with a total contract value of US$578 million ($773.3 million).

The group’s new orders include two 82,000dwt dry bulkers, two 208,000dwt dry bulkers and five 12,000TEU containerships, which are scheduled for deliveries in 2020 and 2021.

Including these new orders, the group has secured new orders for 18 vessels worth a total of US$846 million year-to-date for 2018.

Ren Yuanlin, executive chairman of Yangzijiang, says, “With the steady recovery of oil prices and BDI stabilizing, sentiment on the shipbuilding market and the enquiry level remain healthy. We made good progress in both new order wins and vessel delivery in May.”

Shares in Yangzijiang closed 2 cents lower at $1.01 on Monday.

Source: TheEdge