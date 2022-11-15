Yangzijiang Shipbuilding new order wins more than doubled 2022 target

SGX-listed Yangzijiang Shipbuilding revealed that its new order wins were higher than its expected target in 2022.

In its third quarter 2022 company update, the total YTD new order wins it secured was at $5.7b (US$4.19b).

Under its diversified fleet portfolio, the shipbuilding and repairing firm had 29 fleets and 7.93 average age years for the fleets.

It also divulged in its order book that it has a total of 143 vessels expected for delivery from 2022 to 2026. Of which, 98 are containerships, 38 are bulk carriers, and seven are LNG/LPG/LEG, as they push for greener shipbuilding.

Source: Singapore Business Review