Recent News

  

Home / Shipping News / Shipbuilding News / Yangzijiang spin-off to make STI Index debut on April 28

Yangzijiang spin-off to make STI Index debut on April 28

in Shipbuilding News 21/04/2022

The spin-off will have the same investable weight as Yangzijiang Shipbuilding.

Yangziiang Shipbuilding’s spin-off, Yangzijiang Financial Holding (YZJFH), will make its debut in the STI Index on 28 April, following approval from 100% of the company’s shareholders.

YZJFH will be added to the STI Index with the same investable weight as Yangzijiang Shipbuilding. The spin-off will likewise be added to FTSE ST Mid Cap Index, FTSE ST China Index, and FTSE ST All-Share Index.

“The STI constituents will be ranked by full market capitalisation on 28 April 2022 and the smallest constituent will be removed from the index effective 5 May 2022,” the company announced in a bourse filing.

Meanwhile, Yangziiang Shipbuilding will remain in the STI with the same investable weight following the listing of its spin-off.
Source: Singapore Business

Recent Videos

Hellenic Shipping News Worldwide Online Daily Newspaper on Hellenic and International Shipping
© 2022 Copyright Hellenic Shipping News Worldwide All Rights Reserved. Disclaimer - Web Design & Development PG-Software PG-Software