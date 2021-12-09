Recent News

  

Home / Shipping News / Shipbuilding News / Yangzijiang to list spin-off of investment segment in SGX mainboard

Yangzijiang to list spin-off of investment segment in SGX mainboard

in Shipbuilding News 09/12/2021

CLSA will serve as issue manager of the proposed spin-off and listing.

Yangzijiang Shipbuilding has unveiled plans to spin-off its investment segment and list it on the mainboard of Singapore Exchange Securities Trading Limited.

In an update, the company will conduct its proposed spin-off and listing via transfer of its existing investments to a newly incorporated company.

The company’s shareholders will receive shares in their spin-off company proportionally in the form of dividend in specie.

Meanwhile, Yangzijiang has also appointed professionals in relation to the proposed spin-off and listing namely: CLSA Singapore Pte Ltd as issue manager; Rajah & Tann Singapore LLP and Wood Mallesons as CLSA’s legal advisers; iCapital Holdings (SG) Pte. Ltd. as adviser to the restructuring; PricewaterhouseCoopers Shanghai as tax consultant; Shook Lin and Bok LLP as legal adviser as to Singapore law; Jingtian & Gongcheng as the Company’s legal adviser as to China law.
Source: Singapore Business

Recent Videos

Hellenic Shipping News Worldwide Online Daily Newspaper on Hellenic and International Shipping
© 2021 Copyright Hellenic Shipping News Worldwide All Rights Reserved. Disclaimer - Web Design & Development PG-Software PG-Software