YANMAR Europe well represented at Europort 2021

From 2-5 November Europort 2021 will open its physical doors again. YANMAR Europe will be there (Hall 1, stand 224) to personally update visitors on the latest developments in marine engines.

For the first time we will be exhibiting on a joint stand together with Nicoverken, one of our service dealers for YANMAR marine engines in the Netherlands (Hall 1, stand 227). Nicoverken specializes in the overhaul of main and auxiliary engines and the sale of spare parts. The company has been a valued partner in the YANMAR dealer network for 35 years.

Dutch market important

YANMAR’s European headquarters is located in Almere, The Netherlands, and that makes the Dutch home market an important one. Because of the excellent, long relationship with Nicoverken it is a logical decision to also visibly reinforce each other’s strengths at Europort. Visitors can see and experience for themselves that the originally Japanese YANMAR engines and Genuine Parts are also available in their own country, quickly and reliably.

YANMAR IMO III high-speed engines with SCR after-treatment

One of the new developments in the area of sustainability and environmental requirements is the high-speed marine 6AYEM engine with SCR (Selective Catalytic Reduction) after-treatment. This 6-cylinder common rail engine meets the current strict IMO III emission requirements.

The SCR system was developed, designed and produced entirely in-house by YANMAR’s R&D team in Japan. A major advantage is that both SCR and engine are thus optimally attuned to each other. The result is a high-speed IMO III engine that complies with low emission standards while retaining high power and low fuel consumption.

SCR/IMO III for medium-speed engines

The same technology is applied to medium-speed diesel auxiliary engines in the range of 355 to 4,800 kW. These engines also comply with the strict IMO III requirements, while retaining the well-known reliability and durability. Because one control panel and pump unit can control multiple engines, also a combination of main and auxiliary engines, the result is a simple, compact installation.

Low-emission dual-fuel engine for LNG and diesel

With the DF program EY26 series, YANMAR presents a medium-speed dual-fuel solution with low emissions according to IMO III while maintaining high power. The engine offers fuel flexibility and easily switches to and from LNG and diesel, even during operation and at full engine load. The engine meets all requirements to operate on two different fuel types in a stable and reliable manner.

Wide range of medium-speed and high-speed marine engines

YANMAR is known for its wide range of compact, low-fuel and low-emission marine diesel engines, with power outputs from 6 to 4,500 kW. The range includes both propulsion engines and auxiliary engines for use as generator sets. Designers, shipbuilders and shipowners in the Benelux and far beyond praise the quality, reliability and economy of YANMAR engines.

Source: Yanmar