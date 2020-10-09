Yanmar Receives Order for 8EY26LDF Dual Fuel Engines to Power Japan’s First LNG Ferries

Yanmar has received an order from Mitsui O.S.K. Lines, Ltd (MOL) for dual fuel 8EY26LDF engines. The engines will be used to power generators on board Japan’s first two LNG ferries (provisionally named “Sunflower Kurenai” and “Sunflower Murasaki”). The ferries are to be built at Mitsubishi Shipbuilding Co., Ltd.’s Shimonoseki Shipyard.

Ferry Sunflower (a group company of MOL) will charter the ferries after delivery and launch them on its Osaka-Beppu route from the end of 2022 through the first half of 2023, as replacements for vessels currently in service. As emission regulations in the marine sector become ever more stringent year on year, LNG vessels are being adopted globally as a means of reducing environmental impact. As this trend has grown in recent years, dual fuel engines have attracted ever more attention. Their ability to run on both readily available diesel as well as environmentally friendly LNG allows them to satisfy International Maritime Organization (IMO) Tier 3 regulations whilst also reducing greenhouse gas (GHG) emissions. With features such as load fluctuation tracking, acceleration performance, and high thermal efficiency, in addition to precision air-fuel ratio control technology, “8EY26LDF” engines always maintain optimum combustion, enabling them to deliver stable, highly reliable operation.

Moving forward, YANMAR will continue striving to reduce environmental impact, and develop clean marine powertrains to provide optimal solutions that meet the needs of our customers.

8EY26LDF main specifications

Type Marine dual fuel engine (for generators) Engine Model 8EY26LDF Engine rated power 1730 kW Generator capacity 1600 kWe No. of cylinders 8 Cylinder bore x stroke 260×385mm Displacement 163.5L rpm 720min-1 Fuel LNG (liquefied natural gas) / Marine diesel

Source: Yanmar