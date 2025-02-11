Yara and NYK Conclude World’s First Time-Charter Agreement for Ammonia-Fueled Medium Gas Carrier

Yara Clean Ammonia Switzerland SA (Yara Clean Ammonia)*, a subsidiary company of Yara International ASA (Yara), the world’s largest ammonia distributor, signed a time-charter contract with Nippon Yusen Kabushiki Kaisha (NYK) for an ammonia-fueled medium gas carrier (AFMGC) to be delivered in November 2026.

Background & Goals

Since 2021, Yara Clean Ammonia and NYK have jointly studied the practical application of an ammonia-fueled ammonia gas carrier, and the companies have now concluded the world’s first time-charter contract for an AFMGC, the most popular type of vessel for the international maritime transportation of ammonia.

The use of an AFMGC will greatly contribute to significantly reducing GHG emissions from marine transportation and developing an ammonia supply chain by providing a more environment-friendly means of ammonia transport as demand grows for ammonia use in the power sector, for marine fuel, and the like.

Comments

Murali Srinivasan, Senior Vice President Commercial, Yara Clean Ammonia

“Our successful collaboration with NYK enables us not only to comply with future regulations related to CO₂ emissions from sea-going vessels but also helps us to ensure that our customers can receive carbon-intensity compliant clean ammonia throughout our supply chain from well to wake” says Murali Srinivasan, SVP Commercial in Yara Clean Ammonia.

Csaba Laszlo, Vice President Ammonia Trade & Shipping, Yara Clean Ammonia

“I am pleased to have concluded this charter party which will give us great flexibility to manage carbon emissions and product carbon intensity. I look forward to a successful cooperation in operating this new technology to its best efficiency”, says Csaba Laszlo, VP Ammonia Trade & Shipping in Yara Clean Ammonia.

Hironobu Watanabe, Managing Executive Officer, NYK

“In November 2023, we released the ‘NYK Group Decarbonization Story’ declaring a target of achieving net-zero GHG emissions by 2050. We have been developing an ammonia-fueled vessel because we believe that using alternative fuels, especially ammonia, is essential to reaching the net-zero goal. We are delighted to have concluded this time-charter contract with Yara Clean Ammonia, the world’s largest ammonia , which has highly evaluated the AFMGC we develop with our partner companies as a next-generation fueled vessel. We will continue to work with Yara on building an ammonia supply chain from various aspects, not only in the maritime transportation of ammonia”, says Hironobu Watanabe, Managing Executive Officer in NYK.

Outline of vessel

Type of vessel : 40,000m³ Ammonia-Fueled Medium Gas Carrier

Delivery : November 2026

Length overall : 180.00 m

Breadth : 32.00 m

Molded depth : 18.45 m

Flag : Japan

Source: Yara Clean Ammonia