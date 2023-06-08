Yara Marine and Veracity by DNV integration to streamline Fleet Analytics and compliance

Maritime technology provider Yara Marine Technologies has signed an agreement with Veracity by DNV to offer shipowners and operators simplified, verified, and quality-assured reporting for MRV, CII, and fleet performance data.

7 June 2023 – Yara Marine has signed an agreement with DNV’s independent industry cloud platform Veracity that will allow users of Yara Marine’s Fleet Analytics performance management and reporting tool to harness the power of the Veracity platform and DNV’s data verification services. The integrated partnership agreement, signed at Nor-Shipping, will enable the transfer of real-time operational data directly to Veracity on a daily basis, ensuring that data for compliance reporting can be quality assured and prepared for DNV’s verification services.

The integration will empower Yara Marine customers to proactively meet the continuous improvement component of the Carbon Intensity Indicator (CII), and will also fulfill the requirements of the EU’s Monitoring, Reporting, and Verification (MRV) regulation. Yara Marine’s Fleet Analytics is a state-of-the-art vessel performance analysis and reporting tool that includes all necessary data to analyze and improve a vessel’s operational efficiency. Coupling Fleet Analytics with Veracity’s real-time verification capabilities will unlock actionable insights based on ship data and will make emissions compliance reporting more efficient and accurate.

Mikkel Skou, Executive Director at Veracity by DNV, said: “We are in the business of driving exponential change through trusted data, and our partnership with Yara Marine is a prime example of this. With the digital pipeline in place, we automate and secure the data flow process from vessel to verification. This means our common customers can spend less time on manual input and data discrepancies, and more time on taking action to make their business more sustainable, innovative, and profitable.”

Mikael Laurin, Head of Vessel Optimization at Yara Marine Technologies, said: “Integration with Veracity by DNV will help our customers streamline their operational data processes and simplify compliance and continuous data verification. We are proud to work with DNV to make Veracity available for all of our customers using our reporting tool in Fleet Analytics. This ensures that they have future-proof and cost-effective solutions.”

Integrating digital systems will be a crucial mechanism to facilitate maritime digitalization and drive the industry’s decarbonization efforts. Tanker operator Stenersen, the first Yara Marine customer to use the integrated system, was quick to see that connectivity is a key ingredient in reaching net zero maritime emissions.

Christopher Stenersen, Environmental Advisor at Rederiet Stenersen, said: “Through our longstanding relationship with Yara Marine Technologies, we know that they are committed to supporting their customers’ sustainability and decarbonization journeys. We already use Yara Marine’s Fleet Analytics for our voyage and MRV reporting, and the new integration with Veracity will further simplify our workload and streamline our data analysis process.”

