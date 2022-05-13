Yara Marine announces winner of accelerator program for decarbonization solution

Yara Marine has announced software design and development specialist EyeGauge as the winner of its Yara Marine X accelerator program. EyeGauge’s solution can digitally connect older equipment to enable affordable, rapid data-gathering that would otherwise be unavailable. This allows ship-owners to streamline operations and gain efficiencies that will lead to lower emissions.

“We congratulate EyeGauge and applaud the contribution this project will make in bringing the industry a step closer to Net Zero. Maritime is seeking sustainable solutions for a decarbonized future, and we believe that it is our duty as a clean technology provider to ensure that their product is given the best chance in a highly competitive market. We look forward to working closely together, providing access to Yara Marine’s vast technical and industry expertise and our network distribution,” said Thomas Koniordos, CEO of Yara Marine Technologies.

EyeGauge will receive a two-week intensive on-site bootcamp in Oslo and/or Gothenburg to identify individual project needs. Yara Marine will then arrange a 3-month tailored accelerator program to provide the skills and mentorship required to commercialize their product, as well as the chance to work hands-on alongside the Yara Marine X team. The program will also facilitate partnership opportunities, possible investments, and establish a collaborative future with Yara Marine and its network.

EyeGauge won out against six finalists, who came together on May 5 in Oslo to pitch their decarbonization solutions proposals to a panel of industry experts who evaluated the product, its applications, and associated business model. The panel consisted of Michelle Canales (Head of Performance at Golden Ocean Group), Torsten Barenthin (Director of Innovation at Oldendorff Carriers), Dmitriy Ponkratov (Technical Director at the Royal Institution of Naval Architects), Nada Ahmed (Innovation Strategist and Startup Advisor), and Yara Marine’s own internal jury members.

“The maritime industry is keen to use its innovative strengths and longstanding alliances to reduce emissions and green its operations. As ship-owners and operators, we are eager to have cutting-edge and trustworthy solutions that achieve our decarbonization targets as rapidly as possible – and this program works towards that shared goal. I look forward to following the developments of EyeGauge as they work with Yara Marine in the coming months,” said Michelle Canales, Head of Performance at Golden Ocean Group.

Source: Yara Marine Technologies