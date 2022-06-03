Yara Marine enables EEXI compliance for Donsötank Solero

Yara Marine Technologies has upgraded the existing FuelOpt system on board the Donsötank chemical and product tanker M/T Solero in order to enable daily operations that comply with the International Maritime Organization’s (IMO) stipulated Efficiency Existing Ship Index (EEXI) requirements. The upgrades, which were completed recently, equip the system with Shaft Power Limitation (ShaPoLi) functionality that enforces an upper limit to the vessel’s shaft power output without any modifications to the existing machinery.

Henrik Lorensson, Donsötank Technical Manager, says: “Donsötank’s fleet has experienced significant fuel savings on board our vessels since the initial installation of FuelOpt in 2015, and this additional upgrade is yet another cost-effective method of ensuring compliance with incoming EEXI regulations. We are also pleased that this upgrade can be made on a system that our crew are already familiar with, so that we avoid burdening them with onboarding a new system.”

Mikael Laurin, Head of Vessel Optimization at Yara Marine Technologies, says:“We are very proud of our close collaboration with Donsötank and the successful joint implementation of FuelOpt’s functionality for EEXI. We have submitted the documentation for class approval for the system on the Donsötank Solero and are awaiting approval as we speak.”

In addition to ShaPoLi, the system logs all necessary performance and navigational parameters in order to store these in the vessel’s performance management and reporting software. FuelOpt can synchronize with various fleet management software solutions, such as Yara Marine’s Fleet Analytics or those developed by third parties. This enables easy creation of reports that document when, where, and why excessive power may have been used, as mandated by the EEXI framework.

Laurin adds: “With EEXI regulations entering into force in January 2023, we have made it a priority to support our customers with cost-effective solutions that can be installed with minimal interruptions to vessel operations. FuelOpt streamlines efficiency while also maintaining safety by allowing crews to retain access to the engine’s full power in an emergency. In addition, we know that the system will help operators optimize their vessels in order to comply with the upcoming 2023 Carbon Intensity Indicator (CII) regulations for vessels of 5,000 gross tonnage and above.”

The CII framework calculates a rating (ranging from A to E) that indicates how efficiently a vessel transports goods or passengers in relation to CO2 emissions. Ship-owners and operators are required to demonstrate consistent improvement in their fleets through sustained overall year-on-year reductions of their operational CO2 emissions.

Yara Marine’s data-driven support for CII compliance extends beyond simply recording emissions data, as vessels with FuelOpt installed on board will have full control over the parameters that matter in executing voyages according to the preferred operational strategy. This will not only result in significantly improved fuel efficiency; FuelOpt’s automated processes also make required adjustments – as per user inputs – without requiring the on board crew to constantly supervise this task. Simply put, Yara Marine’s vessel optimization solutions help ship-owners and operators keep track of environmental impacts, enhance fuel efficiency, reduce emissions, and cut costs – either for a single vessel or for entire fleets.

Source: Yara Marine Technologies