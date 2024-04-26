Yara shares drop 6% as Q1 profit lags forecast

Yara International YAR.OL, one of the world’s largest fertiliser makers, missed first-quarter profit forecasts on Friday as lower prices offset higher deliveries, sending its shares down around 6%.

Earnings before interest, tax, depreciation, amortisation (EBITDA), excluding one-off items, fell about 11% year-on-year to $435 million, lagging the $509 million expected by analysts in a company-provided poll.

Deliveries in Europe increased by 37% from the same quarter last year as lower energy prices made production more affordable, allowing the company to take back market share from imported fertilisers, CEO Svein Tore Holsether told Reuters.

But Yara’s sales in Europe still remain significantly below the levels seen before Russia’s full-scale invasion of Ukraine in 2022.

“I think that’s the result of an extremely volatile environment where farmers have difficult decisions that they need to make also in a high inflation, high interest environment,” Holsether said.

“They’re also seeing huge swings in crop prices and as a result of that, they’re likely delaying their buying of fertilisers as well,” he added.

Yara said natural gas, a major cost of production for fertiliser makers, was expected to be $120 million and $5 million cheaper in the second and third quarters, respectively, than at the same time a year ago.

Wet weather in much of continental Europe was also hampering farmers’ ability to get tractors into fields and use fertiliser, Yara said.

Holsether declined to provide a price outlook.

“Yara’s Q1 report was on the negative side with a rather large miss on figures and not so encouraging outlook comments anymore,” Norne Securities analyst Tomas Skeivys said in a note to clients.

Shares in Yara were down 6.3% at 0725 GMT, lagging a flat Oslo benchmark index .OSEBX. The stock has fallen by 28% in the last 12 months, while Norwegian stocks on average have risen around 13%.

Source: Reuters (Reporting by Nora Buli and Gwladys Fouche; Editing by Terje Solsvik and Mark Potter)