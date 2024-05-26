Yellen sees no ‘showstoppers’ on G7 Ukraine loan backed by Russian asset earnings

Recent News

  

26/05/2024

U.S. Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen said on Friday that she does not see “any showstoppers” in her discussions with fellow G7 finance ministers about a larger loan to Ukraine backed by the income of frozen Russian sovereign assets.

Yellen told Reuters in an interview on the sidelines of a G7 finance leaders meeting that not all of the technical details of the loan proposal need to be worked out this weekend.

“I think things look pretty good,” for agreeing on the concept of the loan, Yellen said after several bilateral meetings on the first day of the two-day finance summit in the northern Italian resort town of Stresa.
Source: Reuters (Reporting by David Lawder; Editing by Chizu Nomiyama)

