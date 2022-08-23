Yemeni and territorial seas: Security related information to mariners

1. A continued downward trend in Somali piracy has prompted leading shipping organisations to reduce the geographic boundaries of the current ‘High Risk Area’ (HRA) for piracy in the IndianmOcean. This will apply from 1st September 2021. The changes agreed by BIMCO, ICS,

INTERCARGO, INTERTANKO and OCIMF, representing the global shipping and oil industries, will reduce the HRA boundaries to the defined coordinates off Yemeni and Somali coasts.

2. The new coordinates of the HRA are:

From position A (Latitude of 1° 30 ́S on the Somali coast), a line to

Position B (1° 30 ́S, 46° 00 ́E), a line to

Position C (1° 00 ́N, 49° 30 ́E), a line to

Position D (9° 00 ́N, 55° 00 ́E), a line to

Position E (14° 20 ́N, 57° 30 ́E), a line to

Position F (the Yemen coast at longitude 53° 00 ́E), then

Follow the Yemeni coast westwards and northwards, to Position G (the Yemeni Red Sea coast at latitude 15° 00 ́N), then a line to Position H (the Eritrea territorial sea limit at latitude 15° 00 ́N), then

Follow southwards first Eritrea’s and then Djibouti’s territorial sea limits, to Position I (the coast between Djibouti and Somalia), then Follow the Somali coast eastwards and then southwards, to Position A.

3. See attached diagram as published by BIMCO, ICS, INTERCARGO, INTERTANKO and OCIMF, representing the global shipping and oil industries.

4. In addition, the leading shipping organisations, in consultation with international partners, will also take a new comprehensive approach when assessing international maritime security threats to allow shipowners and operators to fully gauge the risks associated with voyages worldwide. The second step is expected to be completed by 31 December 2021.

5. Mariners are advised to navigate with caution in the area. (WGS84 DATUM)

Source: Admiralty