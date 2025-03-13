Yemeni Armed Forces ban all Israeli ships from passing via Red Sea, Bab al-Mandab Strait

All Israeli ships are now banned from passing through the Red Sea, Bab al-Mandab Strait, the Gulf of Aden, and the Arabian Sea, according to a statement from the Yemeni Armed Forces released late March 11 on X, formerly known as Twitter.

The Yemeni Armed Forces attributed the immediate ban to the expiration of the deadline set by Houthi leader Abdul Malik al-Houthi for mediators to pressure and persuade the Israelis to reopen the crossings and allow the entry of aid into the Gaza Strip.

Any Israeli ship attempting to violate this ban shall be targeted in the declared zone of operations, the Yemeni Armed Forces said in the statement.

In a separate statement on March 12, the Humanitarian Operations Coordination Center, representing the Houthi fighters, attributed the ban to Israel’s failure to fully implement all stages of the ceasefire agreement. The center urged Israel to cease its aggression against the Gaza Strip, which began on Jan. 19, and to fulfill its obligations regarding humanitarian aspects.

The HOCC further stated that the shipping passage ban will remain in effect until the crossings to the Gaza Strip are reopened and humanitarian aid, including food and medical supplies, is permitted to enter.

The statement specified that ships wholly owned by Israeli individuals or entities, and/or flying the Israeli flag, are prohibited from transiting through the Red Sea, the Arabian Sea, the Bab el-Mandeb Strait, and the Gulf of Aden, starting at 11:55 pm Yemen Standard Time on March 11 (08:55 pm UTC).

Oil transits through the Bab al-Mandab Strait at the southern end of the Red Sea fell to 2.5 million b/d in 2024 from 6.9 million b/d in 2023, while those via the Suez Canal, which connects the Red Sea to the Mediterranean, dropped to 3.9 million b/d from 7.9 million b/d, according to S&P Global Commodities at Sea.

LNG ship transits via the Red Sea and the Suez Canal have been halted for over a year due to increased attacks on merchant ships.

In a rare move for LNG ships, the Salalah LNG, an Oman LNG carrier, passed through the Bab al-Mandab Strait and Red Sea shipping route in February, according to CAS data, as major shipping companies remain sidelined from the key waterway.

Source: Platts