YES To Shipping Forum 2018

YES Forum says YES to Shipping by organizing again, YES to Shipping Forum on Friday 8th June at Posidonia Conference Hall during Ρosidonia Exhibition 2018 at Metropolitan Expo. YES Forum was initiated by Danae Bezantakou, CEO – Navigator Shipping Consultants and is the first forum to be held under the auspices of the Ministries of Shipping & Education and the majority of Greek Universities, organized by a team of 60 volunteers.

YES Forum is the leading platform of open dialogue among the Decision Makers of the Greek Shipping and Sea Tourism Industry and the Entrepreneurship in general, principals, executives and university students, recent graduates and young executives. What we are aiming for, is the next generation to become acquainted with the Greek Shipping History through our Collaboration with the Greek Shipping Miracle and the Posidonia Exhibitions as well as to exercise and practice their networking skills.

The President of the Union of Greek Shipowners, Mr. Theodoros Veniamis will address the opening remarks.

Moderators of the Forum will be: George Teriakidis, Regional Manager of Business Development -DNV GL Maritime, George Xiradakis, Chief Executive XRTC Business Consultants Ltd and President of Propeller Club (Port of Piraeus), Danae Bezentakou, CEO of NAVIGATOR SHIPPING CONSULTANTS and Katerina Stathopoulou, Executive Director – INVESTMENTS AND FINANCE LTD.

This year, the participants on the day of the Forum, apart from having the opportunity to ask their questions, they will be able to either take part in organized visits to the Posidonia Exhibition stands or to participate in the logistics panel in order to become familiar with the Industry of Shipping Services

Source: Navigator Shipping Consultants