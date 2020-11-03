Yes To Shipping Forum 2020 – The Open Dialogue Among The Young Generation And The Spectrum Of Greek Maritime Cluster Was The Winner Of A 3hour Marathon

On Thursday, October 29th 2020 YES to Shipping Forum 2020 took place with great success just before Posidonia Web Forums week ends, with the participation of 25 speakers representing the Greek maritime cluster and 25 young people studying maritime, economics, technology, law and students from merchant marine Academies who are willing or are already doing their first steps in the field. The discussion, which was moderated by Danae Bezantakou, Concept -Founder of YES FORUM & CEO of NAVIGATOR SHIPPING CONSULTANTS and George Alexandratos, Vice President of Hellenic Chamber of Shipping was reached through Facebook by 25,000 users and 6,500 viewers.

The Minister of Education and Religious Affairs, Niki Kerameus, during her remarks, welcomed the actions of YES FORUM and underlined that the solid communication among young people, market and education (even from school) is extremely crucial. The Minister of Shipping and Insular Policy, Giannis Plakiotakis, through his recorded remarks, stressed that his priority is to create a modern and strong public maritime education that will integrate every source of modern & digital shipping.

Xenia Kourtoglou, Co-Founder & Managing Director of Focus Bari, presented the results of the research conducted on behalf of YES Forum, regarding the view of young people on the requirements of the shipping market and the expectations of Shipping Companies from them. The results of the research are of particular interest, concern both sides and will be taken into account by YES FORUM.

Indicatively, it should be noted that young people grade Greek shipping as a developed and competitive industry worldwide with 8.2 / 10. However, they acknowledge the difficulty of finding work, for which they consider a necessity to have a recommendation.

Respectively, among the leaders’ first priorities are the character and values of the young people. They appreciate those who are always willing to try and they provide them with opportunities. However, they acknowledge that there is a certain percentage of the young generation who need to put more effort in order to be able to be part of the industry.

Another conclusion that emerged from the research was that young people need to set realistic goals and shipping companies need to strengthen their anthropocentric approach to reach their personnel’s potential.

Forum’s main discussion topics were seafaring, where as announced by the President of the Union of Greek Shipowners, Theodoros Veniamis, a Campaign will be conducted to attract young people to the maritime profession and the Greek Maritime Cluster, which consists of more than 5,000 vessels, 3,000 ship-owning, ship managing Companies and Shipping Services Companies with employees from more than 300 professions. According to the calculations of the President of the Hellenic Chamber of Shipping, Dr. Giorgos Pateras, the Greek shipping cluster grows by 5% on an annual basis. More information can be found at www.maritimehellas.org

The floor was then given to the professionals, representing the entire shipping cluster and the young people, resulting in a very constructive and interactive dialogue. Market executives stressed that shipping is dynamic, multicultural, attractive, with many expectations and promises and is constantly evolving. The youth need to be aware if they are willing to make sacrifices under special conditions for this demanding sector.

The questions asked concerned the adaptability of the young people in the field, the necessary qualifications of a young person in the competitive shipping environment, the conditions he/she must meet to work in specific areas of shipping such as chartering, finance, technical and technology Companies, and after all, the importance of the absolute relevance between the field of study and work. Speakers also underlined the value of participating in voluntary and non-profit organizations, the importance of mentoring and the prospects of synergies.

Three phrases that can be highlighted from the Forum are: “Life is a journey and career is a marathon” – “May you be possessed by the pessimism of the logic and the optimism of the will”! “It does not matter to move slow or fast, but to move forward.”

After three and a half hours of online dialogue, Danae Bezantakou thanked the speakers for their participation, which were: Costis Achladitis, Managing Director GOLDEN CARGO -Natalia Bury Loyal, Chief Governance Officer TOTOTHEO MARITIME, Wanda Costopoulou, Managing Director ARKAS HELLAS – Gina Darsakli, Chief officer Springfield Shipping Co. Panama – Costis Frangoulis, Founder & CEO FRANMAN & President International Propeller Club ( Port of Piraeus) – Theofilos Haldezos, Dry Cargo / Container Chartering EASTERN MEDITERRANEAN MARITIME LTD – Dorothea Ioannou, Deputy Chief Operating Officer The AMERICAN P & I CLUB – Athena Kanellatou, Regional Director Mediterranean MEA & India MacGregor – Seraphim Kapros, Director MBA in Shipping University of Aegean – Marsila Karpida, Partner WATSON FARLEY – Costas Kontes, Managing Director V.Ships Greece Ltd. Dimitrios Lamprinakos, Area Business Development Manager MARICHEM MARIGASES -Michael Lapasakis, Μaritime Companies Sales Manager LALIZAS Hellas – Stella Palaiologou, Audit Partner and Head of Human Resources Moore Greece – Elpi Petraki, Operations/Chartering & Business Development Manager, ENEA MANAGEMENT INC. & President WISTA – Eleni Polychronopoulou, President HEMEXPO & Business Development Manager ERMA FIRST ESK, Kostas Rokkos, Chairman & CEO TST International SA, Eleni Thanopoulou, Professor Department of Shipping, Trade & Transport University of Aegean -George Teriakidis, Area Manager East Med & Black Sea DNV GL, Minas Tsamopoulos, Journalist Proto Thema – Anna Tsioutsia, Young Executive Representative of the Embassy and General Consulate of Panama in Greece – Capt. George Tsouris, Professor of Maritime Academy METROPOLITAN COLLEGE – George Xiradakis, Managing Director XRTC Business Consultants – Akis Zigouris, Chemist Technical Sales Dept. KATRADIS GROUP- Spyridon Zolotas, Marine Southern Europe & Africa Area, Business Development, Senior Director RINA

Finally, the hostess stated that YES to Shipping Forum 2020 will be the basis for the arrangement of subsequent events, concentrated on the expression of young people’s opinion. Danae Bezantakou invited the audience in YES Paper presentation which will be held on 12 November 2020 through YES FORUM Facebook page.

Source: YES Forum