During the unexpected situation of COVID-19, Young Executives Shipping (YES) Forum, did not stop its activities. Our aim was to motivate the young generation of shipping to stay active, updated and as ready as possible for the next day.

Below you may find YES FORUM Actions as of March 2020:

– 28th March 2020: YES FORUM frame on facebook #stayhome, #yes_to_shipping

– 1st April 2020: We launched a good news video including all the donations from the Greek Shipping Companies that joined the fight against Covid-19.

– 5th April 2020: virtual meeting with youth entrepreneurship organizations discussing on the impact that Covid-19 had on them.

– YES FORUM team launched a social media campaign motivating young greek women and men to stay home & to stay active.

– 11th April 2020: Virtual Discussion between YES Forum and Maritime SheEO, a newly established youth organization from INDIA.

– 12th April 2020: Virtual Discussion between YES Forum and Birgit M. Liodden, Founder & CEO – The Ocean Opportunity Lab and Founder of YoungShip International.

– 20th April 2020: Virtual Discussion between YES Forum and Young Professionals In Shipping Network (YPSN) Hong Kong, Singapore & New Zealand.

– 27th April 2020: Open Dialogue among students, graduates and young promising executives with Shipping Executives regarding the effect of Corona Virus in the Shipping Industry https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=nK7CYlXrrYA.(We reached the maximum capacity of ZOOM PLATFORM that is 100 guests). Guest speakers were: · Mr. Symeon Tsalicoglou, Business Development – ADRIATICO CREWING, Dr. Panos Nomikos, Business Development Director, DANAOS MANAGEMENT CONSULTANTS S.A., Mrs. Wanda Costopoulou, Managing Director – ARKAS HELLAS,Mrs. Efi Tsolaki, Chief Scientific Officer – ERMA FIRST S.A.

– 30th April 2020: Virtual Discussion between YES Forum and YoungShip Cyprus.

– 4th May 2020: YES Forum Facebook frame #staysafe #stayactive

– 4th May 2020: #Captain_Says with Capt. Michalis Fragkias, Senior Marine Advisor of SUN ENTERPRISES shared his experiences from periods of crisis and gave his advice to young people, graduates, and students of merchant marine academies. Please find the video in the following link

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=VGTaZcHCALE&t=2s. (We reached the maximum capacity of ZOOM PLATFORM that is 100 guests)

– 11th May 2020: Open Dialogue among students, graduates and young promising executives and distinguished Shipping Executives regarding the future of the young generation in Shipping. Please find the video in the following link

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=2wgLAsOQ1Go. (We reached the maximum capacity of ZOOM PLATFORM that is 100 guests)

Guest Speakers: Costis Frangoulis, Founder & CEO-Franman, George Teriakidis Area Manager,East Mediterranean & Black Sea – DNV GL MARITIME, Basil Sakellis, Managing Director-Alassia Newships Management Inc., Costas Kontes, Managing Director-V.Ships Greece Ltd., Dorothea Ioannou, Deputy Chief Operating Officer – The American P&I Club

– 14th May 2020: YES FORUM empowered the online discussion “How to create a sustainable new shipping era” of Delphi Economic Forum. Speakers of the event were: Ioanna Procopiou, CEO – SEA TRADERS, Alex Hadjipateras, Executive Vice

President of Business Development – DORIAN LPG, Yannis Dragnis – CEO, GOLDENPORT GROUP, Christos Mangos, CEO – INTERUNITY MANAGEMENT CORP., Ioannis Martinos, Owner & CEO of THE SIGNAL GROUP. Following the link https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=bGh6KXE8IpY&t=1059s you may find the discussion.

– 18th May 2020: Captain_says with Lambros Chachalis, Chairman of the Maritime Committee of INTERNATIONAL PROPELLER CLUB (Port of Piraeus) & (EX) VICE PRESIDENT BUREAU VERITAS / RCE / HBS REGION. We hosted virtually captains being onboard, students and graduates from Merchant Marine Academies.

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=o1EmfL1KWnA&t=19s. (We reached the maximum capacity of ZOOM PLATFORM that is 100 guests)

– 19th May 2020: YES FORUM team participated in Coffee chats events. A constructive dialogue was took place on secondary and higher education, distance learning, the importance of supply chain in the crisis caused by Covid-19 and many more that you can watch in the following videohttps://www.facebook.com/maria.mavroudi.986/videos/10163624681290346/

– 26th May 2020: Open dialogue with executives of HR Departments. https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=BrCUMA2Qk9Y&t=1787s.(We reached the maximum capacity of ZOOM PLATFORM that is 100 guests)

Guest Speakers were:Nikoleta Petikidou, Head of Training Development, MINERVA MARINE, Kostas Kalargyros, HR Group Director, LATSCO SHIPPING Limited, Eleni Laiou, Senior HR Generalist, A.M. NOMIKOS TRANSWORLD MARITIME AGENCIES SA, Tina Moutzouri, Human Resources Manager & Eirini Tsirintani , HR Business Partner , THENAMARIS SHIPS MANAGEMENT INC.

– 1st June 2020: Captain_says with Theodore Kontes, President of the Union of Cruise Ship Owners &. Associated Members, discussing about “how COVID-19 affected the cruise industry” https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=fLZ83TbiGek

– 1st June 2020: YES Forum was invited by the Ministry of Education to participate in the European Union’s Open Dialogue about education and youth.

– 5th June 2020: Global Young Shipping Forum: What now?

– The first international virtual discussion among 15 youth shipping organizations and countries organized by YES FORUM. 4,000 viewers took part and received answers to their questions. In the following link you may find the video of the Forum:https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=bM7T2fBW-SY.

– 29th June 2020: “Technology and Logistics in the front line of Shipping” https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=Bc3cWkyPZ-w&t=2885s (We reached the maximum capacity of ZOOM PLATFORM that is 100 guests).

Guest Speakers were: Kostis Achladitis, Managing Director – GOLDEN CARGO, Vlassis Papapanagis, Sales Director / Team Leader – MARINETRAFFIC, Katerina Raptaki, IT & Cyber Security Expert – NAVIOS GROUP OF COMPANIES, Panos Theodossopoulos, Chief Digital Officer – OCEANKING, Theofano Somaripa, Systems Analyst – TMS

TANKERS, Dimitra Giordamli, Corporate Affairs – PRISMA ELECTRONICS

– 6th July 2020: E-Meeting with YES PAPER Moderators

– 15th July 2020: YES FORUM organized the discussion panel “Maritime Cluster: Main Prospects & Trends” at PANORAMA OF ENTREPRENEURSHIP AND CARRER DEVELOPMENT . https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=F410LfwMGyM&t=1s

Guest speakers were: Pinelopi Kassani, Governance Risk and Compliance, Partner – MOORE GREECE, Theofilos Xenakoudis, Director – Worldwide Business Operations / Managing Director, IRI/THE MARSHALL ISLANDS REGISTRY, Kostas Kalargyros, Group HR Director – LATSCO, Elpi Petraki, Operations/Chartering & Business Development Manager – ENEA MANAGEMENT INC. & President – WISTA HELLAS

– 19th July 2020: Participation in the RE-STARTUP PATRAS contest

– 27th July 2020: Sum Up – Open E –Dialogue : Guest Speakers: Evangelos Kyriazopoulos, Secretary General of Ports, Port Policy and Maritime Investments of the Ministry of Maritime Affairs and Insular Policy, George Pateras, Chairman – Hellenic Chamber of Shipping, George Alexandratos, Vice – President – Hellenic Chamber of Shipping, Kostas Rokkos, Managing Director – TST International SA, Nikos Doukas, Editor – NAFS Magazine, Helen A. Thanopoulou, Professor, Department of Shipping Trade and Transport – University of the Aegean, George Xiradakis, Founder & Owner XRTC Business Consultants Ltd https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=S3Oln88jraI

– More than 30 meeting of YES Paper working groups have taken place.

“Individually we are a drop but together we are an ocean”!

We always remain at your disposal in case you need further information on the above activities.

Source: Navigator Shipping Consultants Ltd.